OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma authorities have arrested a man in the New Year’s Day fatal shooting of a former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M football player.

Daniel Howard

Courtesy Fort Hays State University

Police arrested J’Coal Glover, 30, on Jan. 6 and charged him with first-degree murder, according to a booking report from the Oklahoma County jail. He is accused of killing Daniel Howard, 22, on Jan. 1 in Oklahoma City’s Midtown.

The police saw Glover’s vehicle at a gas station near North Portland Avenue and Northwest 10th Street and arrested him, according to published reports.

Police say Howard was killed after a fight broke out inside the Sunset Patio Lounge. When several people were kicked out of the bar, according to authorities, the argument carried on, into a nearby parking lot. Four other men were wounded in the shooting that left Howard dead.

Howard played collegiate football at Fort Hayes State University in Kansas. He also spent two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and played football at Millwood High School.