KSNF/KODE — The search is over for a man that numerous law enforcement officials had been looking for all day in the Pittsburg area.

After a day-long search in Southeast Pittsburg, Aaron Swink was taken into custody at approximately 6:30 P.M.

A pursuit between authorities and Swink ended in a wooded area.

Officials say it all started with a shooting last night in Pittsburg, and later resulted in Swink and law enforcement exchanging gunfire.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith, no one was injured during the pursuit or subsequent arrest.