JOPLIN, Mo. — A stolen vehicle out of Oklahoma was recovered in a Joplin neighborhood. What’s more, four people were taken into custody.

Joplin Police Sergeant Brett Davis was at the scene, and told us around 1:00 pm, a detective was in the area of West 15th Street and South Cleveland Avenue, where he saw a black Ford Focus that had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma.

Numerous officers arrived shortly thereafter.

Police say four of the five residents had active warrants. One out of Kansas City, the other three, in parts of Southwest Missouri.

Two had been taken into custody. Then, just before 2:00 pm, officers entered the residence to get the other two.

“We had two females that refused to come out whenever officers cleared the residence, we ended up locating the two females hiding inside, and they were taken into custody,” said Sgt. Brett Davis, Joplin Police Department.

All four suspects were transported to the city jail.