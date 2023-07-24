Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have identified two people they say were involved in a Newton County stolen vehicle chase over the weekend.

Officers say Jamie D. Hodges, 45, of Joplin, was the driver and his passenger was Jayde A. Uto, 33,of Miami, Oklahoma. The truck itself was reported stolen out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jamie Hodges Jayde Uto

Hodges, who already has 12 warrants out of Webb City, and several counties, now faces charges for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Careless & Imprudent Driving.

Uto was arrested on charges of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree.

After transport to Joplin City Jail, police say Uto was in possession of 24 grams of methamphetamine on her person. Additional charges for Possession and Delivery of a Controlled Substance are now being sought against her.

Update

Original

