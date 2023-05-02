JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County authorities recovered a stolen truck and equipment after a traffic stop.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to stop a Ford F-650 truck with an attached trailer hauling excavating equipment. Deputies attempted to pull over a truck, and that’s when they say the driver who they thought was coming to a stop, turned down a county road suddenly and sped away before ditching the vehicle.

That driver, officials say, was Douglas Garver, 44, of Oronogo. Officers eventually apprehended Garver after a brief foot chase. Authorities identified the truck, trailer, and equipment and say it happened to be stolen from Nevada, Missouri only hours before the chase.

Garver now faces felony charges of tampering, stealing, and resisting arrest.