PARSONS, Kan. — A traffic stop last week led to the discovery of a stolen AR-15 rifle, illicit narcotics, and stolen property according to the Parsons Police Department.

On Friday a Parsons Police officer executed a traffic stop and noticed illegal substances in the vehicle, the department said in a release. After spotting the substance the driver and passenger – John Hall-Kennedy, 27 and Stacie Brooks, 22 – were asked to exit the vehicle while officers conducted a search.

Authorities say they uncovered drug paraphernalia, a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, and a stolen Bushmaster AR-15 rifle which was reported stolen in August of last year. Following the search, Hall-Kennedy and Brooks were placed under arrest and booked into Labette County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was taken in as evidence after authorities also suspected it of being involved in a prior trailer theft in Parsons.

PPD requested the following charges against Hall-Kennedy: Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Driving While Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal use of Weapons and several traffic infractions. His prior felonies include drug possession, and aggravated battery-DUI causing great bodily injury.

Brooks faces charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal use of Weapons and a traffic infraction.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, PPD added.