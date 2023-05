IOLA, Kan. — A paramedic in Iola is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

42-year-old Adam Ferguson was arrested late Monday afternoon on a warrant related to an alleged incident that happened on December 21st of last year — while he was working as a paramedic with “Iola EMS.”

Charges were filed that evening.

No other details have been released.

Iola Police and the “KBI” are handling the investigation.