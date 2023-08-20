PITTSBURG, Kan. — One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg Police responded to the 200 block of North Locust Road for a reported shooting, around 1:15 this morning (Sunday).

That’s where officers found a man outside of a bar who had been shot. Officials believe he died from those injuries.

They are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin are notified.

Police have also not given any information about a suspect. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Pittsburg Department at 620-231-1700.