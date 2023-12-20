GALENA, Kan. — A Galena man is in custody after a shooting at a home leaves a juvenile injured.

Tuesday night Cherokee County emergency crews were called to a residence just outside of town following reports of gunfire. First responders arrived at the home to find a 17-year-old girl suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teen victim was transported to a Joplin hospital.

Investigators pieced together events leading up to the shooting and arrested Gavin Lamon Howard, 19, also of the home. He remains in the Cherokee County jail without bond.

Howard faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, criminal use of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.