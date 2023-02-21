JAY, Okla. – Skeletal remains discovered in rural Deleware County will be compared to DNA samples of family members of cold cases after dental records identification failed, Sheriff James Beck said Tuesday.

Beck says the dental records were tested against remains discovered early this month in a rural Delaware County area.

“We are going to obtain a DNA sample of family members of some of our cold cases to see if there is a match,” he said.

Beck declined to identify the possible cold cases the remains will be tested against citing an ongoing investigation.

“We are cautiously optimistic but dealing with families we want to be mindful of their feelings,” Beck added.

He says the skeletal remains are believed to be male.

A man cutting wood in a rural county area discovered skeletal remains, including what appeared to be a human skull, bones, and clothing.