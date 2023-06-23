NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Seneca woman will stand trial in a fatal DWI crash that killed a Joplin man.

Jessica Oliver, 31 was bound over for trial Friday in Newton County court. She’s accused of killing 55-year-old Ilyas Quawishabazz in 2021.

That’s when officials say she crossed the center line on Highway 43 north of Seneca, hitting the man head-on. Police say Oliver tested positive for meth and THC, but charges were not filed against her until March of this year.

Two weeks ago, police arrested Oliver after raiding a house in Seneca. She is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia in that case.

Newton County Judge, Joseph Schoeberl, revoked Oliver’s bond and the state has filed a motion to revoke her probation for a prior felony conviction.

Oliver will be back in court next month when she could be sent back to prison.