NEOSHO, Mo. — A Seneca woman, charged with driving high and causing a crash that killed a Joplin man 2-years ago, is scheduled to change her plea in the case next month.

Jessica Oliver, 32, appeared in a Neosho courtroom this afternoon (11/13) for a pre-trial conference.

During the proceeding, a judge scheduled a plea hearing for December 11th.

Oliver is charged with DWI Involving the Death of Another in connection to an August 2021 crash on Highway 43 between Seneca and Joplin.

She’s accused of killing Ilyas Quawishabazz, 55. Officials say Oliver crossed the center line on Highway 43 north of Seneca, hitting the man head-on. Police say Oliver tested positive for meth and THC, but charges were not filed against her until March of 2023.