Three others also charged with drug trafficking

Jessica Oliver – Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

SENECA, Mo. — A Seneca woman already charged in a fatal crash for driving while impaired by drugs is behind bars Monday morning on allegations of drug trafficking.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Jessica Oliver on Saturday after they served a search warrant at a home in Seneca.

Earlier this year, Oliver was charged with DWI involving the death of another. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Jessica Oliver tested positive for meth and THC when she crossed the center line on Highway 43 just north of Seneca, in August of 2021 , killing Ilyas Qawishabazz, 55. However, charges weren’t filed against Oliver for more than a year and a half, until March of this year.

Seneca police and Newton County deputies also arrested Matthew Beamer, Roy Beamer, and Robert Pennington. They were all booked for 1st-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Beamer Roy Beamer Robert Pennington

Oliver is currently on probation for felony charges out of Jasper County. She is scheduled for a probation violation hearing in July.