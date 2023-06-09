SENECA, Mo. — A pursuit that brought Seneca authorities to a wooded area has now turned into a search for at least two suspects.

Police said it started when a Seneca officer noticed a stray dog and tried to pick it up Friday. The officer activated his police lights and pulled over to get the dog, but inadvertently caused the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu to speed off thinking they were being stopped.

The Malibu smashed through a metal gate in a rural area and drove into a field before getting stuck. That’s when the passenger got out and continued to flee on foot.

A bulldozer was brought in to remove the vehicle from the field.

Two suspects remain at large, SPD said. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the department.