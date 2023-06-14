James Hebert III, 38

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted by Newton County authorities, following a chase on Friday, is now in custody in Jasper County.

James Hebert III, 38, was spotted by a deputy around 8:00 Tuesday night near I-44 and Prigmore Avenue. He tried to contact him but said Hebert ran away.

Hebert was later found hiding in a shed and was arrested. He was charged with resisting arrest Friday.

Authorities have been looking for Hebert since last week. A Seneca police officer said he turned on his lights when he saw a dog on the side of the road and pulled over to get the animal.

The officer says Hebert was in the area, saw the lights, and sped off. The pursuit ended on private property north of Lost Creek and east of Cherokee Avenue when Hebert’s vehicle got stuck in the field, and he ran.

Hebert has an extensive record. His most recent charges include resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle from April in Newton County.