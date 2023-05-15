NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Neosho man will spend about seven years in prison for his role in dumping a man’s body down a well at his house.

Today (5/15), a Newton County judge sentenced Eddie Fisher, 64, to seven years in prison for receiving stolen property and four years for abandonment of a corpse. Those sentences will run concurrently.

The charges stem from the March 2022 death of Scotty Roller, 36, also of Neosho. Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Newton County deputies found Roller’s body in a well on Fisher’s property and investigators say Fisher’s son, Damyon Fisher, 41, shot Roller at a home in Joplin and then took his body to his father’s property in Seneca, where the two allegedly dumped the body in the well.

Damyon Fisher is scheduled to be in court in June in Jasper County on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Roller’s death.