SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Seneca man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing meth and a firearm.

According to a press release, Jason Daniel Gibson, 40, was charged in a two-count indictment returned on August 29, 2023.

The indictment alleges that Gibson possessed meth with the intent to distribute on September 9, 2022. The indictment also charges Gibson with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gibson allegedly possessed a Henry Repeating Arms .22-caliber rifle.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John D. Hatcher. It was investigated by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.