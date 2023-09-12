KSNF/KODE — A federal grand jury has indicted a Seneca man for possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

On August 29th, Jason Gibson, 40, of Seneca, was charged in a two-count-indictment returned by a federal grand jury.

Gibson allegedly possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the federal indictment. Additionally, Gibson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gibson allegedly was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle in September of 2022 — Under federal law, it’s illegal for someone convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Evidence supporting these charges will be presented to a federal trial jury, who will then determine Gibson’s guilt or innocence.

Gibson’s case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John D. Hatcher. It was investigated by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol.