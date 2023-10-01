JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A California truck driver is arrested after officials received a number of calls last night (Saturday) about a semi swerving all over the westbound lanes of I-44 for several miles.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, a 44-year-old man from Fresno, California, was put on a 24-hour hold in the Jasper County Jail.

He was only listed by his last name – Rishipal – on the arrest report.

Right around 9 o’clock last night, a witness who was following the semi — submitted the video attached to this article — saying they, and other drivers, were following the semi at a distance while calling 911.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper chased the semi in a slow-speed pursuit for quite some time before the driver eventually pulled over on the Neosho-Fayetteville exit ramp.

About six patrol units, including Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

Thankfully, officers got the semi stopped and no one was injured.