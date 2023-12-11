Suspect has a criminal history of sexual related offenses dating back to 1996

MIAMI, Okla. — The second trial for an Ottawa County man accused of sexually abusing three girls, including raping a 9-year-old child started on Monday.

Dale Daniel Burris, Jr., 65, of Miami is charged in Ottawa County District Court with two counts of child sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and first-degree rape of a child under 14. Burris has denied any wrongdoing.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members.

Burris’s first trial ended in a hung jury in May.

The three alleged victims were ages 13, 12, and 9 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults which started around 2012. If convicted Burris could face a life sentence.

An 8-woman, 4-man jury heard from three law-enforcement witnesses on Monday.

District Attorney Doug Pewitt told the jury the grandfather previously had legal trouble involving sexual misconduct with children.

Newton County, Missouri court records show Burris was charged in 1996 with three counts of second-degree sexual misconduct. He pleaded guilty to one charge and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served, fined $100 and dismissed the other two counts. Ottawa County Court pleadings

Ottawa County court records show Burris was charged in 1998 with lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under the age of 16. Those charges were dismissed, and the same charges were refiled in 1999. Those charges were dismissed with prejudice after the jury was seated.

Court records do not reflect the reason behind the dismissal.

Burris, who showed no emotion during Monday’s testimony, was observed holding his wife’s hand and kissing her during a break in the court proceedings.

Aaron Crockett, a detective with the Miami Police Department testified he received a telephone call from an Illinois detective saying the three girls registered accusations of sexual abuse and rape against Burris.

Crockett testified under cross-examination by Andrew Meloy, Burris’s attorney that a recording of Burris’s interview was done. Court records indicate the recording cannot be found.

Kevin Jenne and Steven Coody, both with the Fayette County, Ill. Sheriff’s Department testified electronically.

Jenne said he received a telephone call regarding a crying and emotionally suicidal 16-year-old girl, later identified as one of the reported victims.

Coody testified to setting up forensic interviews for three juveniles.

When cross-examined by Meloy, Coody said the video recording as well as other department’s interview recordings were lost due to a corrupted hard drive.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.