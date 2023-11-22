Teen victim alleges teacher kissed her forehead when she was in the sixth grade

TULSA, Okla. — A second teenage girl has come forward alleging embattled former Miami schoolteacher Ronald Dale Sanders was sexually inappropriate with her.

Sanders, 54, of Belton, Mo., is in federal custody, held on no bail, on charges of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country and tampering with evidence by corrupt persuasion. The current charges are in connection with a 14-year-old student who attends the Miami School District.

Ronald Dale Sanders

Sanders is looking at additional federal charges “based on evidence discovered during a warrant search of Mr. Sander’s phone” in connection with the investigation involving the 14-year-old, according to federal court records.

During the current investigation, federal prosecutors received reports that there may be other potential victims, according to court records.

An investigation into Sanders’s background by KSN/KODE shows he taught at 12 schools in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and New Mexico since 2000.

In the second incident, the then sixth-grade student accused Sanders of kissing her on the forehead when she was a student at the Miami School District.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify victims or their families.

A family member said the incident has been turned over to federal investigators and a forensic interview is scheduled for later this month.

In a joint motion to extend the trial date, Sanders’ attorneys and federal prosecutors requested Sanders’s Jan. 8 court date be continued for 90 days.

One element of the request to delay Sanders’ trial is an investigation into the 32,000 text messages between the teen and Sanders, according to the joint motion.

According to authorities, Sanders’s cell phone also allegedly held pornographic photos of the juvenile.

The teen confirmed she and Sanders had several sexual encounters. Oklahoma law states a 14-year-old cannot consent to a sexual relationship.

