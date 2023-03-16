SCAMMON, Kan. — A southeast Kansas man will serve almost three years in Kansas Department of Corrections after violating his probation.

Last week, a Cherokee County District Court Judge ordered Roy Turner, 36, of Scammon, to serve his original 34 months imprisonment for failing to comply with the terms of his probation.

That probation comes from felony drug charges Turner plead guilty to in 2020.

Turner has been held in the Cherokee County Jail since February 10th, but has since been turned over to Kansas Department of Corrections.