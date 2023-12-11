K-9 Edo pictured with contents seized in drug bust.

Sylvan Allen Leroy Rinker mugshot

NEVADA, Mo. — A 20-year old man from Nevada has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

Sylvan Allen Leroy Rinker faces multiple charges including drug trafficking, possession of controlled substances, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers said they served a search warrant this weekend which they say resulted in the recovery of 70-grams of cocaine, 17-grams of meth, what’s believed to be ecstasy and morphine pills, other drugs, cash, and two firearms.

The K-9 officer in the above picture is “Edo” — who officers said was instrumental in cracking the case. He’s been with the department for a little more than a year — and was acquired through community donations.