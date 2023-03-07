KSNF/KODE — A Rocky Comfort man will do no prison or jail time for his role in a 2022 deadly hit-and-run crash.

Marshall Martin booking photo (Courtesy: Barry County Jail)

Tuesday morning, Marshall Martin, 24, entered an Alford plea on one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The judge sentenced him to five years supervised probation and gave him two years to pay a $500 fine.

The conviction comes from an April 4, 2022, crash on Missouri 76, one mile east of Rocky Comfort. That’s where Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said Martin hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. That bicyclist, Charles Peterson, 50, of Rocky Comfort, died at the scene. Martin was arrested three hours later.