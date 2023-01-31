Scene of the 2018 raid

RIVERTON, Kans. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Riverton woman to 8 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2018 raid at her home.

In August of that year, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid and found a meth lab in the home of Shayna Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37. Children were also located in the home.

Cowgill-Wittenmyer was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing meth with intent to distribute and aggravated child endangerment in Cherokee County District Court last week.

A second suspect arrested in the 2018 raid, Adam C. Evans, was sentenced last year to about 8 1/2 years in prison.