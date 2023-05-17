RIVERTON, Kan. — A Riverton man who Cherokee County authorities say was involved with a Tuesday evening shooting, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6 PM Tuesday, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home north of Riverton following reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a victim that said they were shot at multiple times by a family member. The victim was uninjured in the incident.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Ferguson, 37, was able to flee the home before law enforcement could arrive.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ferguson Wednesday morning, charging him with attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal threat. Investigators say Ferguson was reportedly in the Webb City area and they began coordinating with Missouri authorities.

Ferguson was located and arrested. He is being held in the Jasper County Jail pending extradition back to Kansas.