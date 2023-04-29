KSNF/KODE — A registered offender in Southeast Kansas will see jail time after being in violation of three requirements necessary for offenders.

Authorities with the Parsons Police Department say their Registered Offender Program launched an investigation into Nichole L. Cardoza, a non-compliant registered drug offender that was convicted back in 2022 for distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm.

Investigators learned Cardoza was found to have violated three registration requirements, which are failure to register quarterly, failure to register a new address after moving, and failure to annually renew her Kansas ID.

Cardoza was charged in the Labette County District Court for those violations of the Offender Registration Act, and her bond was set for $10,000.

She was taken to the Labette County Jail.