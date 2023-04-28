DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — James D. Phelps entered an Alford plea for a charge of first-degree murder in a Dallas County court today, April 28.

An Alford plea is made when a defendant pleads guilty but does not admit to the crime, only that there is enough evidence that they would be found guilty in a jury trial.

Phelps was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prior to the plea, prosecutors were pursuing the death penalty.

Phelps is one of two suspects in the Cassidy Rainwater murder case. In September of 2021, Phelps was arrested after law enforcement received images that showed Rainwater in a cage and bound to a gantry crane used for processing animals.

After a search of the property, law enforcement found Rainwater’s remains. For full details and a timeline of what happened in the case, read OzarksFirst’s previous coverage.

The other suspect in the case, Timothy Norton, is still proceeding through the courts. He has a criminal setting scheduled for May 2.