QUAPAW, Okla. — A search warrant served at a Quapaw residence on Tuesday netted over a pound of fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to authorities.
The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service arrested Ezekle James Patton, 34, of Quapaw on complaints of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
In addition to the pound-and-half of illegal drugs seized during Tuesday’s search, were six firearms, and approximately $3,200 in cash, said Quapaw Chief Marshal Charlie Addington.
Addington said the alleged offenses occurred within the Quapaw Nation Reservation.
Patton is being held in the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.