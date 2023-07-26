QUAPAW, Okla. — A search warrant served at a Quapaw residence on Tuesday netted over a pound of fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to authorities.

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service arrested Ezekle James Patton, 34, of Quapaw on complaints of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In addition to the pound-and-half of illegal drugs seized during Tuesday’s search, were six firearms, and approximately $3,200 in cash, said Quapaw Chief Marshal Charlie Addington.

Addington said the alleged offenses occurred within the Quapaw Nation Reservation.

Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal

Patton is being held in the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.