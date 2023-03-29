Driver admitted to consuming an "18-pack" before crash

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County judge sentenced a Quapaw man to 25 years in prison in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin man.

Steven M. Rippetoe, 41, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a 25-year sentence in the death of 72-year-old Albert Horton, of Sparta, Wisc. All but the first 10 years of the sentence were suspended, court records show. Rippetoe was also fined $1,000.

Rippetoe admitted to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper he had “at least an 18-pack,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The crash occurred on Dec. 30, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. on OK-69A near the 8 Tribes Trail.

Rippetoe was southbound on OK-69A. The patrol said Rippetoe drove left of center and collided head-on with Horton’s vehicle.

His wife, Michelle Rippetoe, told investigators she noticed Rippetoe appeared to be intoxicated around 1 p.m. Rippetoe told investigators he suffered a mouth injury that was causing him pain and he had taken a muscle relaxer prior to the accident.

Rippetoe had a revoked Oklahoma driver’s license and was arrested for driving under the influence in March 2007 in Florida, the affidavit states.