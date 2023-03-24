PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons man with a warrant out of Labette County was successfully arrested Wednesday, Parsons PD said in a release.

An officer with the department reportedly spotted a man known to be wanted, near the Parsonian Apartments in the 1700 block of Broadway that evening. However, Thomas Hinman, 22, fled from the responding officer.

Thomas Hinman – Parsons PD Booking Photo

In the ensuing chase, the PPD officer subdued Hinman using a taser-like device and he was taken into custody by assisting officers. Hinman refused EMS treatment at the scene, according to PPD’s release.

Officers say narcotics that later field tested positive for methamphetamine were discovered in Hinman’s pocket.

Hinman faces charges for possession of narcotics, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.