PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg woman will spend nearly three decades in prison for her role in a 2020 double homicide.

Monday morning, a judge sentenced Kimberly Blizzard to 27.5 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree intentional murder.

The charges are tied to the June 2020 deaths of Blaze Swank, 27, and Kylan Shook, 19. Their bodies were found in a rural Cherokee County home near Scammon. Blizzard was arrested two days later in the McCune area.

Investigators also arrested Mark Hopkins II. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in November of 2021, and the next month, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.