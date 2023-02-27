JAY, Okla. — A Kansas woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count related to having sex in a public park and was fined $577.75, according to court records.
Hailey Russell, 20, of Pittsburg, Kan., entered her plea on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Ross Lowell Harris, 32, of Fayetteville, Ark. was also charged. He is due back in court on March 3 where he is reviewing a plea offer, according to records.
Harris is a social media influencer and reality star that appeared on HBOMax’s Finding Magic Mike series.
The couple was accused of having sex in the water at Natural Falls State Park around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, according to an arrest affidavit.
The couple was in the middle of a sex act when authorities arrived at the waterfall area of the park, the affidavit states.