JAY, Okla. — A Kansas woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count related to having sex in a public park and was fined $577.75, according to court records.

Hailey Elizabeth Russell Mugshot provided by Delaware County Sheriff’s office Ross Lowell Harris

Hailey Russell, 20, of Pittsburg, Kan., entered her plea on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Ross Lowell Harris, 32, of Fayetteville, Ark. was also charged. He is due back in court on March 3 where he is reviewing a plea offer, according to records.

Harris is a social media influencer and reality star that appeared on HBOMax’s Finding Magic Mike series.

The couple was accused of having sex in the water at Natural Falls State Park around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, according to an arrest affidavit.

The couple was in the middle of a sex act when authorities arrived at the waterfall area of the park, the affidavit states.