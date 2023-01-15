KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations.

Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour.

After a brief pursuit, Clough came to a stop just West of Wood Street on East 21st.

Clough resisted officers when they took her into custody.

Her six-year-old child was found unrestrained in the back seat of her truck.

Clough is in the Cherokee County Jail on charges of DUI, transporting an open container, fleeing/attempting to elude, interference with law enforcement, and aggravated child endangerment.

Her bond is set at $5,000.

The six-year-old child has been placed in protective custody.