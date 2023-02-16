Mackenzie E. Jenkins Heather L. Williams

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested two suspects they say were involved in the burglaries of two area businesses.

As part of a follow up on a burglary that took place earlier in the week, Pittsburg Police say they discovered some of the stolen items at a home in the 800 block of E. 9th St. in Pittsburg on Wednesday. Once officers approached the residence however, two suspects inside refused to exit, prompting authorities to obtain a search warrant.

Officers say the items found on the property matched up with those stolen in a theft from Harris Heating & Air. Thieves made off with scrap A/C units and copper tubing, valued at over $2,000, PPD said.

Once they obtained a warrant, officers initiated a search and say they located more stolen property from Harris Heating & Air. Officials say they also found items at the scene belonging to an AT&T storage site in Pittsburg that was reported earlier that day, including more copper wire.

Officers say a stolen 2017 Chevy Sonic hatchback, reported stolen last month, was also found on the property.

The two suspects arrested are Mackenzie Jenkins, 30, and Heather Williams, 30, both of Pittsburg. They face multiple felony theft, burglary charges, and more. The two remain in custody at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing, and any tips to PPD can be made through their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477).