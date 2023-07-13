CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Pittsburg man is in custody after a call about a theft ends in a pursuit.

Dakota Clay, 33, of Pittsburg is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on two counts of theft, fleeing from authorities, driving with a suspended license, and vehicle liability insurance.

Around two Thursday morning, authorities got a report about a truck stolen from a home in the northeast part of Cherokee County. The report said there were several firearms in the vehicle.

A search of the area led to deputies spotting the truck. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver first sped off… later getting out of the truck and running into a wooded area.

Investigators tracked Clay down and took him into custody.