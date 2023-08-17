PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Gilbert Smith Jr., 47, made his first appearance in Crawford County Court, Thursday. Prosecutors filed one count of sexual exploitation of a child after a month-long investigation.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force out of Wichita contacted Pittsburg Police after they were notified someone uploaded child pornography to the internet from a Pittsburg address.

Police said they found sexually explicit images of a female child under the age of 14 in Smith’s possession.