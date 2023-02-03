PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is in custody following a hit-and-run pursuit in Pittsburg Thursday.

Travis Duncan, 39, of Pittsburg, is in the Crawford County Jail. He’s being held on no bond — charged with DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, theft, and not reporting an accident.

Just before 9:30 Thursday night Pittsburg Police received a report about a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of N. Locust St. Officers discovered several vehicles had been damaged over a three block area.

Pittsburg PD says they located the truck suspected of causing the damage and tried to pull it over.

The driver sped off and officers say he proceeded to hit four fences, a garage, and a utility pole before they were able to take the man into custody.

Authorities said the truck Duncan was driving was reported stolen out of Pittsburg.