PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police along with Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is a suspect in several shootings that happened overnight.

Aaron Swink, the man seen in this photo below, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are asked not to venture into part of the city.

The department announced on Facebook Tuesday they were actively searching Swink.

Citizens are asked not to conduct travel near South Rouse and E 520th Street or the nearby Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.