LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Pierce City man will go to prison for exposing himself to a school bus full of kids.

James Anderson, 61, pleaded guilty on Monday to 18 counts of sexual misconduct involving someone under the age of 15. A judge sentenced him to five years on each count — but those sentences will run concurrently, meaning he’ll only serve five years.

Back in February, an assistant principal at Central Elementary School in Pierce City contacted the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after two students said Anderson exposed himself as their school bus passed by his house.

A sheriff’s deputy rode the bus a few days later and saw Anderson do it again.