PARSONS, Kan. — A woman Parsons police say is connected to a string of vehicle burglaries from over the weekend has been arrested.

Officers received a call for a vehicle burglary on Sunday near the Savannah Park Apartments. The caller reported the suspect’s description to dispatch.

An officer at the scene discovered multiple vehicles that appeared to be broken into. Officers conducted a brief search of nearby neighborhoods and say they spotted a suspect matching the caller’s description. Police say the suspect quickly ran from them as officers approached.

Authorities say they were able to catch up to and arrest Amanda Lockard, 41, of Parsons. In their release, the Parsons Police Department said Lockard has an extensive criminal history that included nine convictions for vehicle burglary stemming from a 2020 case in Labette County.

Sunday’s incident involved three vehicle burglaries and police say Lockard is their suspect.

Lockard was charged with three counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of theft and one count of interference with law enforcement.