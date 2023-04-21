PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons police say they arrested a Parsons woman after a pursuit reached speeds of over 100 mph in Labette County on Thursday.

Around 6:00 PM, Parsons Police received a call about a reckless driver on 32nd St. After getting the car’s description and plate number, PPD believed the suspect was Kristen Mattox-Graham, who had an active felony warrant out of Newton County for failure to appear on a drug possession case.

Responding officers were able to stop her long enough to advise her there was a warrant for her arrest. Mattox-Graham then sped away into rural Labette County.

The ensuing chase reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to police, leading officers down gravel roads towards 17000 Rd before looping back into Parsons via US 59. The chase finally came to an end in the 2400 block of Corning, where police arrested Mattox-Graham without further incident.

Officials say a search of her vehicle, after she was arrested, turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Mattox-Graham now faces charges of running from officers, interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, no insurance, and drug possession. She is also being held on the warrant out of Newton County.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks noted the success of the departments 4/20 campaign and credited vigilant officers and deputies with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.