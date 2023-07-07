PARSONS, Kan. — Police arrest a Parsons man wanted for pointing a gun at a victim after a pursuit with officers.

Officers say they chased Joshua Sharp, 25, Friday morning after the vehicle he was driving ran two stop signs. Police say Sharp’s vehicle fit the description from a July 5th report about a man in a grey minivan who drove by a Parsons home aiming a gun at the resident.

When officers spotted the minivan, they say the driver sped up, leading them on a chase. The pursuit continued outside city limits, reaching high speeds, and ended in Montgomery County.

According to arresting officers, Sharp was the only one inside the van and was taken into custody. Police say a firearm was also found inside the van, though, partially disassembled. They say Sharp tried to ditch the parts mid-pursuit.

The following charges were requested by PPD: