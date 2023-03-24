PARSONS, Kan. — A man and his mother were arrested Thursday morning after a police pursuit ended at their Parsons home, authorities say.

Officers with the Parsons Police Department were sent to control a situation in the department’s lobby involving a disorderly man. That man, Clinton McGinnes, 53, of Parsons, was reportedly beating his fists against the lobby windows while yelling at a dispatcher.

Clinton McGinnes – Courtesy Parsons Police Department

Despite leaving the area before they could arrive, the responding officers say McGinnes was screaming obscenities as he got into his vehicle. They say he sped out of the parking lot of the police station, ran a stop sign, and nearly hit another vehicle in the process. Officers initiated a pursuit for the traffic violation.

Officers say McGinnes continued to ignore stop signs, and traffic lights in a pursuit reaching speeds over 100 mph. The chase went south of Parsons until McGinnes arrived at his rural residence located on 17000 Rd.

According Parsons Police Chief, Robert Spinks, McGinnes exited his vehicle, ran into his house, and attempted to barricade himself in. Spinks says McGinnes was Tased and then finally arrested after the struggle.

The Chief says McGinnes’ mother, Frances, 72, violently struck officers with a stick during their initial arrest. She was restrained and arrested as well.

Frances McGinnes – Courtesy Parsons Police Department

After being cleared by EMS, the mother and son were taken to the Parsons Police Department.

Charges for the following have been sent to the Labette County Attorney’s Office for Clinton McGinnes:

Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Fleeing and Attempting to Elude

Interference with Law Enforcement

Several traffic related offenses

Frances McGinnes faces charges for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.