PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons man is in custody after he threatened to shoot officers and destroy a building, police said.

On Sunday, the Parsons Police Department said they received a call from a man, later identified as Jeromy Heiskell, 39, threatening to shoot at police and blow up the judicial center with explosives. After determining the call’s source, officers traveled to the area where they believed Heiskell to be.

Officers arrived at a home where they used their patrol car’s PA system to communicate with the suspect. Police say Heiskell surrendered to officers. He now faces charges for criminal threat and terrorism.

In a search of the house where they located Heiskell, investigators say they found ammunition they believe belongs to Heiskell. Heiskell is a convicted felon, with convictions going back as far as 2003 PPD added, making possession of ammo illegal.