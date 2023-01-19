PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active felony warrant for parole violations was arrested Wednesday evening in Parsons, and police say he was in possession of narcotics and a firearm.

Around ten o’clock Wednesday night, Parsons police officers spotted a man they recognized as Deandres Green, 31, of Parsons, walking along Main Street. The officers confirmed Green’s warrant and attempted to make contact with him.

After officers stopped him, Green tried to run from them. Another officer, nearby, caught up with Green and subdued him with a taser.

Parsons Police Chief says when officers searched Green’s fanny pack, they found drug paraphernalia, pills, a crystalline substance, and a 9mm pistol. Officials say the pills were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and the crystalline substance field tested positive as methamphetamines. A full identification from KBI is pending.

“I am glad this ended safely as anytime you take a weapon off of a suspect you start to play the ‘what if’ game in your head,” says Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks. “You never know what the mindset is of a criminal that you are chasing. This could be the day they decide not to go to jail under any circumstance and this situation could have ended badly. I am grateful it did not. More importantly we were able to take more life ending substances off our streets and for that I am proud of our officers.”

Authorities are seeking the following charges:

Interference with Law Enforcement

Possession of a Stimulant

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

These felony charges have been sent to the Labette County Attorney for official charging in district court.