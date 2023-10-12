INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two teens are in jail following a traffic stop in Montgomery County that led to the seizure of fentanyl pills.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday when deputies pulled over a 2015 black Volkswagon Passat for running a stop sign. The deputy reportedly smelled burning marijuana coming from the car.

The sheriff’s office says a search of the vehicle found 972 fentanyl pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and money they believe to be associated be the sale of illegal drugs. An 18-year-old Neodosha woman who was driving the car and an 18-year-old Independence man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of distribution of opiates, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Ron Wade says since 2022, his department has seized over 6,000 fentanyl pills. Wade says seven out of 10 recovered pills tested by the DEA have contained a lethal dose.

Formal charges against the two suspects are pending.