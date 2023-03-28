JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is recovering after a morning shooting in Joplin.

Joplin Police responded to a shooting at 1808 W. 20th St. around 8:15 AM Tuesday after a caller said her boyfriend was shot. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

According to Captain William Davis, the man was shot in the thigh and treated by EMS before being transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition, according to a JPD press release.

At least one person was taken into custody while investigators continue to examine the scene and other suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact JPD at 417-623-3131.

This is a developing story that we will update as more information becomes available.