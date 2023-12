PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded to an apartment at the Sycamore Village Residences shortly after 1:30 Friday morning for a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took a 28-year-old man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

No other information is being released at this time.