JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities detained four people after serving a search warrant on a Joplin home.

Around 9:45 a.m. members of the Joplin SWAT Team and Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 3042 W. 15th St. Over the course of the search, two women and two men were detained at the scene.

In all, ODET detectives say they seized suspected narcotics, two firearms and a stolen motorcycle.

Authorities arrested one of the four people detained, Johnny Green, 37. Green faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property, according to ODET.

Charges are pending through the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. ODET officials say more charges may be brought against the other occupants.

The search comes after ODET received several complaints about traffic entering and leaving the residence.

Investigators are still working the case.